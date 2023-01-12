iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond (ISTB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ISTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.08, changing hands as high as $47.11 per share. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISTB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.56 per share, with $50.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.09.

