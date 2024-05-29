iShares Cohen & Steers REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (Symbol: ICF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.66, changing hands as low as $54.05 per share. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICF's low point in its 52 week range is $47.23 per share, with $59.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.13.

