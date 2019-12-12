iShares Cohen & Steers REIT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (Symbol: ICF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.00, changing hands as low as $114.90 per share. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICF's low point in its 52 week range is $91.14 per share, with $123.0799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.80.

