iShares China Large-Cap (FXI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.35, changing hands as low as $28.14 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.87 per share, with $34.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.