iShares California Muni Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares California Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: CMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.56, changing hands as low as $56.52 per share. iShares California Muni Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMF's low point in its 52 week range is $53.91 per share, with $57.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.48.
