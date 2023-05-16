iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (USIG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.92, changing hands as low as $49.91 per share. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.475 per share, with $53.0088 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.