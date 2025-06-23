iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (USIG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.97, changing hands as high as $51.06 per share. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $49.10 per share, with $52.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.03.

