iShares Biotechnology (IBB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Biotechnology ETF (Symbol: IBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.33, changing hands as low as $126.29 per share. iShares Biotechnology shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBB's low point in its 52 week range is $104.29 per share, with $138.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.53.

