Is iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) made its debut on 02/05/2001, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. IBB has been able to amass assets over $6.39 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

The ICE Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.29%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector - about 99.90% of the portfolio.

Taking into account individual holdings, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) accounts for about 8.50% of the fund's total assets, followed by Amgen Inc (AMGN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 47.78% of IBB's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares Biotechnology ETF has added roughly 2.98% so far, and was up about 1.45% over the last 12 months (as of 02/11/2025). IBB has traded between $124.64 and $149.47 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.73 and standard deviation of 21.19% for the trailing three-year period, which makes IBB a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 270 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Biotechnology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $1.17 billion in assets, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $5.91 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.56% and XBI charges 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

