Is iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 02/05/2001, smart beta exchange traded fund iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) provides investors broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.43 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. IBB seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index before fees and expenses.

The ICE Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.45%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.31%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) accounts for about 9.16% of total assets, followed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) and Amgen Inc (AMGN).

IBB's top 10 holdings account for about 51.34% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 5.50% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.12% in the last one year (as of 10/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $112.41 and $149.47.

The ETF has a beta of 0.74 and standard deviation of 21.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 219 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Biotechnology ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $1.18 billion in assets, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $7.31 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.56% and XBI charges 0.35%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

