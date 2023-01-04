Markets
AIA

iShares Asia 50 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AIA

January 04, 2023 — 11:07 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Asia 50 ETF (Symbol: AIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.09, changing hands as high as $59.90 per share. iShares Asia 50 shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares Asia 50 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AIA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.42 per share, with $80.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.92.

