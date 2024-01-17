iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (IEF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.09, changing hands as low as $95.01 per share. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEF's low point in its 52 week range is $88.855 per share, with $100.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.10.
