Markets
TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Getting Very Oversold

May 21, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $83.7601 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 63.8. A bullish investor could look at TLT's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TLT's low point in its 52 week range is $83.7601 per share, with $101.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond 1 Year Performance Chart

Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 ARGT Historical Stock Prices
 CBPX Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield REITs-> ARGT Historical Stock Prices-> CBPX Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.