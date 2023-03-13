iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TLT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.13, changing hands as high as $109.10 per share. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TLT's low point in its 52 week range is $91.85 per share, with $133.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.78.
