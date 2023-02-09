iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.11 per share, with $64.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.04.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
OKTA YTD Return
EPHE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.