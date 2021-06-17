iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.65, changing hands as high as $70.27 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $64.82 per share, with $74.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.