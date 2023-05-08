iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond (TLH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.73, changing hands as low as $112.30 per share. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TLH's low point in its 52 week range is $100.685 per share, with $125.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.55.
