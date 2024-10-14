iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TLH

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.76, changing hands as low as $104.59 per share. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLH's low point in its 52 week range is $93.08 per share, with $111.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.73.

