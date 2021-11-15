iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TLH

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.72, changing hands as low as $146.16 per share. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TLH's low point in its 52 week range is $138.105 per share, with $164.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.16.

