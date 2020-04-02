iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STIP

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: STIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.34, changing hands as high as $100.64 per share. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STIP's low point in its 52 week range is $95.4853 per share, with $102.2393 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.71.

