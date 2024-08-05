iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond (SHYG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.02, changing hands as low as $41.80 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHYG's low point in its 52 week range is $40.15 per share, with $42.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.99.

