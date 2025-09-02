Markets
SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond (SGOV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

September 02, 2025 — 10:59 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SGOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.51, changing hands as low as $100.38 per share. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $100.15 per share, with $100.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.39.

