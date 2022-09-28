Ishaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan's new finance minister

ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A seasoned politician and chartered accountant, Ishaq Dar on Wednesday took the oath as Pakistan's new finance minister, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

It is Dar's fourth stint as finance minister.

Dar was given the slot after his predecessor Miftah Ismail quit, the fifth holder of the job to go in less than four years during persistent economic turbulence.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

