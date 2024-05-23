Isetan Singapore AGM Highlights and Voting

Isetan (Singapore) Limited (SG:I15) has released an update.

Isetan (Singapore) Limited successfully held its 53rd Annual General Meeting, where shareholders were briefed on the company’s affairs, instructed on electronic voting procedures, and invited to participate in a poll to decide on resolutions. The meeting, led by Chairman Toshifumi Hashizume, saw the use of audio recording for minute preparation and the appointment of TS Tay Public Accounting Corporation to oversee the voting process. Shareholders were engaged in a transparent voting process, with immediate announcement of results following the poll’s closure.

