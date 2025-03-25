$ISDR Earnings Results: $ISDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ISDR ($ISDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $5,830,000, missing estimates of $7,522,500 by $-1,692,500.
$ISDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISDR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GARDEN STATE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES LLC removed 41,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,328
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 21,600 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,104
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,055 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,531
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 13,532 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,976
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,782 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,811
- MAN GROUP PLC added 1,083 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,682
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 900 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,046
