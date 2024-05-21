News & Insights

ISDN Holdings Unveils Flexible Dividend Options

ISDN Holdings Limited (SG:I07) has released an update.

ISDN Holdings Limited has announced a new Scrip Dividend Scheme that offers shareholders the choice to receive dividends as either cash or new company shares, enhancing investment flexibility and saving on transaction costs. This option, besides granting shareholders a stake in the company’s equity, allows the firm to conserve cash to potentially finance future growth and strengthen its working capital position.

