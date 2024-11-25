ISCC Fintech Opens Final Warrant Exercise Period

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

ISCC Fintech announced the opening of the third and final exercise period for its 2021-2024 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to new ordinary shares. The exercise period runs from December 2 to December 30, 2024, with shares priced at €7.865 each. This marks the last chance for warrant holders to convert their warrants into shares, as any unexercised warrants will become void after the deadline.

