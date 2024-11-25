News & Insights

Stocks

ISCC Fintech Opens Final Warrant Exercise Period

November 25, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ISCC Fintech announced the opening of the third and final exercise period for its 2021-2024 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to new ordinary shares. The exercise period runs from December 2 to December 30, 2024, with shares priced at €7.865 each. This marks the last chance for warrant holders to convert their warrants into shares, as any unexercised warrants will become void after the deadline.

For further insights into IT:ISC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.