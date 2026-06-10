ISCB vs. BBSC: Which Small-Cap ETF Is the Better Buy for Long-Term Investors?

Key Points

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) offers a lower expense ratio and a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) delivered higher 1-year total returns, but carries a higher beta relative to the S&P 500.

ISBC maintains a significantly broader portfolio with nearly twice as many individual holdings as BBSC.

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The choice between the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:BBSC) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCB) comes down to a familiar investing trade-off: concentrated recent performance versus broader, lower-cost diversification.

Small-capitalization stocks offer significant growth potential but often come with higher volatility than large-cap peers. Investors seeking small-cap exposure often look for low-cost, passively managed funds like these two.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric BBSC ISCB Issuer J.P. Morgan iShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 33.39% 26.94% Dividend yield 1.03% 1.27% Beta 1.32 1.17 AUM $732.6 million $275.1 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The iShares fund is the less expensive option, with a 0.04% expense ratio, compared to BBSC’s 0.09%. It also provides a higher dividend yield. For investors focused on long-term capital efficiency, that’s an attractive combination.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric BBSC ISCB Max drawdown (5 yr) (30.97%) (29.93%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) ~$1,263 ~$1,209

What's inside

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) mirrors a benchmark of smaller U.S. companies, offering deep diversification through its 1,500+ holdings. Its portfolio leans toward industrials at 18%, with technology and financial services each representing 16%. Due to the large number of holdings, even the fund’s top individual positions are relatively small, which mitigates single-stock risk. Its largest positions include Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) at 0.98%, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) at 0.47%, and Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) at 0.42%.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) offers a more concentrated profile with 700+ holdings, targeting companies in the 95th to 99th percentiles of available market capitalization. Like ISCB, the large number of holdings provides wide diversification, though BBSC maintains a heavier tilt toward technology at 20%, while financial services and healthcare account for 17% and 16%, respectively. Its largest positions include TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) at 0.84%, SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ:SITM) at 0.78%, and Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) at 0.73%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means for Investors

Small-cap ETFs like ISCB and BBSC can play a meaningful role in a long-term portfolio, but the right choice depends on what you're actually trying to accomplish.

If you're drawn to BBSC's stronger recent returns, it's worth noting that performance also comes with a higher expense ratio, a heavier tech weighting, and greater sensitivity to market swings (higher beta). That tech tilt -- at 20% of the portfolio -- has worked in the fund's favor during periods of sector strength, but it also means more exposure when the segment pulls back. Small-cap tech names, in particular, tend to be more volatile than their large-cap counterparts.

ISCB, meanwhile, offers something that's easy to undervalue: a longer track record and a lower cost of ownership. Launched in 2004 -- sixteen years before BBSC -- it has navigated multiple market cycles, including the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic crash, giving investors a much fuller picture of how the fund behaves under pressure. Add in the lower fee and higher trailing yield, and the math favors ISCB for patient investors who aren't chasing last year's performance

Neither fund is a bad choice for small-cap exposure. But history tends to reward investors who prioritize cost efficiency and diversification over concentrated short-term momentum. For most long-term investors, ISCB's profile looks like the more attractive choice.

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Andy Gould has positions in Lumentum and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum, SiTime, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.