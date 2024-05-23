News & Insights

Stocks

ISC Welcomes Todd Antill as New Registry VP

May 23, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation (ISC) has announced the strategic appointment of Todd Antill as the new Vice President of Registry Operations, following the retirement of his predecessor earlier this month. Antill, formerly of Nutrien, brings to ISC his extensive experience in senior leadership roles and a track record of spearheading significant digital transformations. His diverse background across various sectors positions ISC for an ambitious phase of growth and innovation in information management services.

For further insights into TSE:ISV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.