ISC Welcomes Todd Antill as New Registry VP

Information Services Corporation (ISC) has announced the strategic appointment of Todd Antill as the new Vice President of Registry Operations, following the retirement of his predecessor earlier this month. Antill, formerly of Nutrien, brings to ISC his extensive experience in senior leadership roles and a track record of spearheading significant digital transformations. His diverse background across various sectors positions ISC for an ambitious phase of growth and innovation in information management services.

