ISC Subsidiary ERS Earns Top Tech Workplace Award

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation’s subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions (ERS), has been accredited as a Best Workplace in Tech in Ireland by Great Place to Work Ireland. This accolade, which is a testament to ERS’s commitment to its employees and its innovative work environment, complements ISC’s own recognition as a top employer in Saskatchewan for the 16th year. The certification recognizes ERS’s high Trust Index score, reflecting outstanding performance in areas such as diversity, empowerment, and teamwork.

