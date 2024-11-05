ISC Shows Solid Growth in Q3 2024 Results

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.
Information Services Corporation reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 12% increase in revenue driven by higher volumes in the Saskatchewan Registries division and new revenue from the Bank Act Security Registry. The company also saw an 18% rise in adjusted EBITDA, supported by progress in technology solutions projects, showcasing its diversified business strengths.
