ISC Shows Solid Growth in Q3 2024 Results

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 12% increase in revenue driven by higher volumes in the Saskatchewan Registries division and new revenue from the Bank Act Security Registry. The company also saw an 18% rise in adjusted EBITDA, supported by progress in technology solutions projects, showcasing its diversified business strengths.

For further insights into TSE:ISV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.