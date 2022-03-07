ISBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.11, changing hands as low as $15.03 per share. Investors Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISBC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.60 per share, with $17.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.07.

