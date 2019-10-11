ISBC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.48, changing hands as high as $11.75 per share. Investors Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISBC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.935 per share, with $12.915 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.73.

