$ISBA Earnings Preview: Recent $ISBA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ISBA ($ISBA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,870,000 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

$ISBA Insider Trading Activity

$ISBA insiders have traded $ISBA stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 36 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M SCHAEFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 1,119 shares for an estimated $25,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MELINDA MARIE COFFIN purchased 775 shares for an estimated $19,999

NEIL MICHAEL MCDONNELL (President & CFO) purchased 581 shares for an estimated $14,999

SARAH R OPPERMAN purchased 532 shares for an estimated $13,749

JILL BOURLAND has made 7 purchases buying 523 shares for an estimated $13,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHAD R PAYTON purchased 426 shares for an estimated $10,999

JAE A EVANS purchased 387 shares for an estimated $9,984

JON D CATLIN (Chief Credit Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 161 shares for an estimated $3,749 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PEGGY WHEELER (Chief Operations Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 139 shares for an estimated $3,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEROME E SCHWIND (President & CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 111 shares for an estimated $2,600 and 0 sales.

$ISBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ISBA stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,995

