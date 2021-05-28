Isaiah Jackson On The Bitcoin Narrative And Bitcoin 2021

Isaiah Jackson of “Bitcoin And Black America” discussed the upcoming Bitcoin 2021 event being held in Miami on June 4 and 5.

Isaiah Jackson will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5.

In this mini interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with the author of “Bitcoin And Black America,” Isaiah Jackson, to discuss Bitcoin 2021. Over the past several years, Jackson has made a name for himself by building community and educational materials for onboarding people to Bitcoin. He’s a cofounder of “Black Bitcoin Billionaires” on Clubhouse, which has one of the largest number of follower counts for Bitcoin-related rooms on the platform.

Jackson will share the stage at Bitcoin 2021 with his pal Lamar Wilson, as well as Nimrod Lehavi, Diana Pires and host Leigh Cuen as they talk about “Who Is A Bitcoiner?”

Jackson reflected on the changes we’ve seen to the Bitcoin space since Bitcoin 2019, namely how the narrative around Bitcoin has hardened. He specifically called out how Bitcoin is built to liberate us from central banks and how we are unstoppable. Jackson is focused on bringing the Bitcoin message to precoiners and for that reason he’s helped organize a Bitcoin basketball tournament, which will take place both before and during the conference. This might be the first basketball tournament where the winners receive bitcoin as a prize. Conference goers will get a chance to watch a three-point and slam dunk contest live from Mana Wynwood on Saturday, June 5.

Be sure to give Jackson a follow on Twitter and check out his book and say hello to him at the conference.

