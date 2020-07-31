Nano-X Imaging, which is developing affordable medical imaging systems, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The company is developing lower cost medical imaging technology which it believes can achieve the same functionality as legacy X-ray imaging. Nano-X's Nanox System is comprised of its Nanox.ARC hardware, which uses microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode as opposed to X-ray analog cathodes, and its cloud-based imaging software Nanox.CLOUD.



The Neve Ilan, Israel-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald, Oppenheimer & Co., Berenberg and CIBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Isaeli medical imaging company Nano-X Imaging files for a $125 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.