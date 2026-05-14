Isabella Bank (ISBA) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 45.49

The average one-year price target for Isabella Bank (NasdaqCM:ISBA) has been revised to $45.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of $40.65 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.10 to a high of $57.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from the latest reported closing price of $40.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Isabella Bank. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISBA is 0.00%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.58% to 1,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISBA by 38.53% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 52K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 88.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISBA by 1,079.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 41K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

Harbour Investments holds 27K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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