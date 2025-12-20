Isabella Bank (ISBA) Price Target Increased by 102.66% to 55.81

The average one-year price target for Isabella Bank (NasdaqCM:ISBA) has been revised to $55.81 / share. This is an increase of 102.66% from the prior estimate of $27.54 dated May 4, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.66 to a high of $67.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.36% from the latest reported closing price of $56.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Isabella Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISBA is 0.00%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.73% to 519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISBA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 27K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 14K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISBA by 74.20% over the last quarter.

