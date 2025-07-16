ISABELLA BANK Earnings Preview: Recent $ISBA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ISABELLA BANK ($ISBA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,972,000 and earnings of $0.56 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ISBA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ISABELLA BANK Insider Trading Activity

ISABELLA BANK insiders have traded $ISBA stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P PRISBY (Treasurer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,890

MELINDA MARIE COFFIN purchased 775 shares for an estimated $19,999

WILLIAM M SCHAEFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 675 shares for an estimated $16,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEIL MICHAEL MCDONNELL (President) has made 2 purchases buying 596 shares for an estimated $15,413 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SARAH R OPPERMAN purchased 532 shares for an estimated $13,749

JILL BOURLAND has made 7 purchases buying 529 shares for an estimated $13,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHAD R PAYTON purchased 426 shares for an estimated $10,999

DAVID BRIAN BEHEN purchased 366 shares for an estimated $10,000

JAE A EVANS purchased 387 shares for an estimated $9,984

JON D CATLIN (Chief Credit Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 101 shares for an estimated $2,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PEGGY WHEELER (Chief Operations Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 84 shares for an estimated $2,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEROME E SCHWIND (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 67 shares for an estimated $1,600 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ISABELLA BANK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ISABELLA BANK stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.