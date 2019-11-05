Is Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zynga (ZNGA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zynga is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZNGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZNGA's full-year earnings has moved 13.46% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ZNGA has returned about 59.03% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 19.25%. As we can see, Zynga is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ZNGA belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.53% this year, meaning that ZNGA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on ZNGA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

