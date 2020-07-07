Is Zynga (ZNGA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Zynga (ZNGA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zynga is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ZNGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZNGA's full-year earnings has moved 56.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ZNGA has moved about 58.82% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 9.84% on average. This shows that Zynga is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ZNGA belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.96% so far this year, so ZNGA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on ZNGA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

