Is Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Zynga's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Zynga had US$1.33b of debt, up from US$589.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$1.34b in cash, leading to a US$9.60m net cash position.

How Strong Is Zynga's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ZNGA Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Zynga had liabilities of US$1.42b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.64b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.34b in cash and US$210.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.51b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Zynga has a market capitalization of US$9.45b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Zynga boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Zynga turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$528m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zynga's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Zynga may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Zynga produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While Zynga does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$9.60m. So we are not troubled with Zynga's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Zynga .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

