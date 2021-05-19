Is Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zuora Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Zuora had US$6.06m of debt in January 2021, down from US$10.5m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$186.6m in cash, leading to a US$180.5m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Zuora's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ZUO Debt to Equity History May 19th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zuora had liabilities of US$188.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$61.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$186.6m and US$80.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$17.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Zuora's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.79b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Zuora boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zuora can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Zuora reported revenue of US$305m, which is a gain of 11%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Zuora?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Zuora had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$1.9m of cash and made a loss of US$73m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$180.5m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Zuora is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

