Is Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Zuora Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Zuora had US$2.75m of debt in October 2021, down from US$7.22m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$203.3m in cash, leading to a US$200.6m net cash position.

How Strong Is Zuora's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ZUO Debt to Equity History December 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zuora had liabilities of US$195.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$54.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$203.3m in cash and US$73.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$27.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Zuora's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.50b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Zuora has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zuora's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Zuora reported revenue of US$335m, which is a gain of 13%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Zuora?

While Zuora lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$3.0m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Zuora , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

