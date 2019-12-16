Is Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Zumiez (ZUMZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZUMZ and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Zumiez is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ZUMZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ's full-year earnings has moved 12.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZUMZ has returned 66.98% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 23.66%. This means that Zumiez is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ZUMZ is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.91% so far this year, so ZUMZ is performing better in this area.

ZUMZ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

