Is Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zumiez (ZUMZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zumiez is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ZUMZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ's full-year earnings has moved 14.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ZUMZ has returned about 60.35% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 24.26% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Zumiez is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ZUMZ belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.48% so far this year, so ZUMZ is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZUMZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

