Is Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Zumiez (ZUMZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Zumiez is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZUMZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ's full-year earnings has moved 14.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ZUMZ has returned about 66.30% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 23.33%. This means that Zumiez is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ZUMZ belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.39% so far this year, meaning that ZUMZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZUMZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

