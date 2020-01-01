Is Zumiez (ZUMZ) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Zumiez (ZUMZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZUMZ and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Zumiez is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZUMZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ's full-year earnings has moved 12.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ZUMZ has gained about 80.18% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have an average of 0%. As we can see, Zumiez is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ZUMZ belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZUMZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

