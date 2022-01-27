Is Zumiez a Suitable Pick for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Zumiez ZUMZ into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Zumiez has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 8.8, as you can see in the chart below:



This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 22.6. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, its current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with its sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 25.8. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that Zumiez has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 9.1 which is higher than the current level. So, it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Zumiez has a P/S ratio of about 0.9. This is a lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.7 right now. We can see in the chart below, this is above the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Zumiez currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes ZUMZ a solid choice for value investors, and other key metrics makes this pretty clear too.



Additionally, the P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 11.3, (which is somewhat better than the industry average of 14.4). Clearly, ZUMZ is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Zumiez might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of D and a Momentum Score of F. This gives ZUMZ a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of D. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter and the current year have witnessed three estimates go up while none went down, each in the past 60 days.



Thus, the consensus estimate for the current quarter and the current year has moved up 11.8% and 7.3%, each in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:



Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

This favorable trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Zumiez is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Its Zacks Rank also indicates robust growth potential in the near future. Also, the company’s prospects seem encouraging due to favorable broader factors, as it has a strong industry rank (top 30%). However, over the past year, the broader industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:



So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.

