Is ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) had CN¥7.06b of debt, up from CN¥3.39b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CN¥15.1b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥8.08b net cash.

A Look At ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, ZTO Express (Cayman) had liabilities of CN¥17.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥791.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥15.1b as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.93b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥703.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to ZTO Express (Cayman)'s size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the CN¥129.0b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ZTO Express (Cayman) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that ZTO Express (Cayman) has boosted its EBIT by 35%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. ZTO Express (Cayman) may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, ZTO Express (Cayman) burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about ZTO Express (Cayman)'s liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of CN¥8.08b. And we liked the look of last year's 35% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with ZTO Express (Cayman)'s use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s earnings per share history for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.